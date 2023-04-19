Bailard Inc. Sells 74 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 468.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.26. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

