Bailard Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.46.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

