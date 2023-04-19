Bailard Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $479.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $463.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.82. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.