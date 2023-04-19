Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

