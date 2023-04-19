Bailard Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $216.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.