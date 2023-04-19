Bailard Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after purchasing an additional 238,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

