Bailard Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

