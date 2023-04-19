BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.

BAE Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth $913,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

