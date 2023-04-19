BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.7716 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 1,050 ($12.99) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.25.
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
