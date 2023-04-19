Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Hits $3.04 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00010373 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.46 million and approximately $14.76 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,201,910 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

