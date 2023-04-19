AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ Stock Up 0.4 %

AZZ stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $982.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently -64.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

