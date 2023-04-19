AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AZZ Stock Up 0.4 %
AZZ stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $982.06 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.29.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently -64.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.