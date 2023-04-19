Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.45. Azul shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 507,484 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Azul Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

