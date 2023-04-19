Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.63 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00029516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $67.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.32264563 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $53,938,094.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

