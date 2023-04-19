Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Boosted by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 8.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,572,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. 15,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,012. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

