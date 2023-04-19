ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 323.9 days.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. ATS has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSAF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

