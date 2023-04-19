AtonRa Partners Lowers Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

AtonRa Partners reduced its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.8 %

GH stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 145.61% and a negative return on equity of 242.65%. The firm had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.