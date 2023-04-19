AtonRa Partners Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arvinas by 56.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

ARVN opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

