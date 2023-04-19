AtonRa Partners Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $65.19.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

