Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 2.8%

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt.

