Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $235.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,717,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,717,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,937,965. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Atlassian by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after acquiring an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

