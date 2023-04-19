Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

