Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

