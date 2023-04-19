Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,135 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

