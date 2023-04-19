ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

About ArrowMark Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.

(Get Rating)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.