Ark (ARK) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and $2.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004514 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003591 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,401,260 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.