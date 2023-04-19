ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 7,904 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,662,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 296,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,040. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.58.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.