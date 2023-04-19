ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 198,557 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2,315.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 198,557 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,285. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.