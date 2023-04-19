ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock remained flat at $36.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 306,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

