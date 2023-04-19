ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Best Buy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.12. 436,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

