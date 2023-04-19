ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,619 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF makes up about 0.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 83.00% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period.

Shares of ISWN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. 874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.46.

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

