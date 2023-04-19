ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 27,271 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,169,000. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

JPEM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,628. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

