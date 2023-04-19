ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 14,390 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,874. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

