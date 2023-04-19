Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.38.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

