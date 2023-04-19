Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of ARSMF stock opened at 0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of 0.16. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.07 and a 12-month high of 0.38.
About Ares Strategic Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.