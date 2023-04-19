Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Stories

