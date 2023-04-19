Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 8.1%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 402,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 428,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
