Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 342,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 435,024 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $33.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arcellx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

