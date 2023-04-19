Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Applied UV Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AUVIP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

