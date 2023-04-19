Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 93,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,962. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

