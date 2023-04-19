APENFT (NFT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. APENFT has a market cap of $106.03 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

