Analyzing Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) and Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -635.41% Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Sunshine Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million 3.53 -$26.74 million ($1.84) -0.37

Immune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunshine Biopharma.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

