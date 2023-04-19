Analyzing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 21.20% 4.10% 2.19% Lument Finance Trust 18.60% 7.35% 1.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 8 4 0 2.23 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 60.75%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Kilroy Realty pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.21 $232.62 million $1.98 15.20 Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 1.86 $9.86 million $0.12 15.75

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Lument Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

