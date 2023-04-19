Analyzing Forge Global (FRGE) & Its Competitors

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forge Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forge Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 907 1212 32 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 104.11%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.09 Forge Global Competitors $7.42 billion $656.13 million 31.18

Forge Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.56% 5.50%

Summary

Forge Global competitors beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

