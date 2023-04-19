Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 2,303

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($28.50).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,943.50 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612 ($19.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,023.77.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 49.31 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 8,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

