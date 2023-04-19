Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 2,303

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,303 ($28.50).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,993 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,943.50 ($24.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612 ($19.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($27.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,023.77.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
