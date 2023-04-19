Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

HP stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

