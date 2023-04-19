Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $16.43

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

