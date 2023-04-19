AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25. 102,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 59,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

AmpliTech Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

