Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stake Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF makes up 2.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 30.53% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $73,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70,873.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,070 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 3,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,979. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

