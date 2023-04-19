Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.91. 390,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,980. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.39.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

