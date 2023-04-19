AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,426 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

AME stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,176. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

