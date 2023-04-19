Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.59. 81,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

