American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

